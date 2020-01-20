Does BT merit its new Saatchi Halo?

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe seems to have tightened its grip on BT from AMV BBDO with another effort from Saatchi & Saatchi, this time for BT’s overarching Halo product, its introduction to the much-trumpeted 5G among other things.

May be a bit optimistic, BT’s EE can’t even manoeuvre a reliable 4G signal to yours truly (admittedly I live in an out of the way place – London.)

Anyway Halo connects must-be-connected young people with everything everywhere (that rings a bell.)

At least BT is apparently trying, after years of seemingly deliberate under-service.

Not as good as Saatchi’s corporate debut. Maybe this is trying to cram in too much.

MAA creative scale: 5.