Booming The&Partnership benefits from reset relationship with WPP

One of the hitherto largely unremarked aspects of Mark Read’s reign at WPP has been the change in the relationship with Johnny Hornby’s The&Partnership in which WPP owns 49 per cent.

The two entities have always collaborated closely – T&P’s m/SIX Global media network avails itself of some GroupM deals – but WPP’s Wunderman Thompson is also now a partner in some of T&P’s highly successful on-site agencies including its 70-strong Pulse that resides at News UK HQ.

The relationship certainly seems to be working for T&P which has given us an intriguing glimpse of what’s under the bonnet this week, announcing 2019 revenue of £635m (up 13.7 per cent) and before tax profits of £18m (up 41 per cent), which make T&P a pretty substantial player in its own right.

In 2019 wins included NatWest and British Gas in the UK, and Centrica and Canada Post in North America and worldwide – which has allowed T&P to expand to 45 cities, adding LATAM, Asia and further markets in Europe. In Europe its flagship account is Toyota which it handles on a full-service basis.

There we are then, a good news story from adland – whatever next?