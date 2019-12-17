Don't Miss

Uncommon enlists Iggy Pop for On The Beach

Doesn’t look like they’ll be breaking up for the holidays at Uncommon Creative Studio. Here’s another new campaign, this time for UK holiday firm On The Beach. With the hero an appealing V/O from Iggy Pop. Didn’t Uncommon creative supremo Nils Leonard ship up with Mr Pop at Cannes a few years back? Useful things those contact books.

Uncommon also appears to be piling on new business, the latest reportedly B&Q although it chooses to announce these to a select group of initiates, rather like a secret society.

Uncommon says it works for brands that consumers wish actually existed (ie the goodies of the corporate world.). Do B&Q and another recent win Dreams fit this category? They may of course. Business is business.

On The Beach? Pleasingly different.

MAA creative scale: 7.

