Lucky Generals is having a strong finish to 2019, churning out Amazon ads by the Amazon truckload, and here’s its debut for new client Zoopla, an online estate agency.

One shows the joys of not living with your parents, the other what you can (try to) do with your own space.

Very adam&eve-ish, focus on a simple message and harness emotions without overdoing it.

Should get plenty of New Year clicks on Zoopla’s website.

Proper advertising.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.