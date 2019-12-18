Grey Europe lands Carlsberg alcohol free account

0 Shares Share

Grey Europe has won Carlsberg’s Alcohol Free Beer (AFB) global communications account.

Grey Europe won the business following a final pitch run in-house. The first work will appear in early 2020 and will connect to the ‘Probably’ Carlsberg positioning, with a focus on shifting the wider perception of alcohol-free beer.

Julian Marsili, global brand director of the Carlsberg brand, says: “Conditions have never been better to reinvent the market for alcohol-free beer and by applying Carlsberg’s philosophy of always pursuing better, we want to show that alcohol-free beer doesn’t have to be second-best. We see huge opportunity for this category in the 2020s and look forward to working with Grey Europe at our side.”

Grey Europe CEO Eduardo Maruri says: “Alcohol-free beer has a huge role to play as consumers look for lifestyle tweaks to improve their health without giving up pleasure. We can’t wait to be part of the iconic ‘Probably’ body of work at the same time as getting regular and occasional beer drinkers enthused about the taste an enjoyment of Carlsberg AFB.”