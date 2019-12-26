BA Holidays targets sensible bargain hunters

0 Shares Share

British Airways, probably once the most respected UK brand, has a bit of making up to do – recently coming near the bottom in a big customer poll. Under boss Willie Walsh BA has resolutely put profits before brand and, so far, ridden out the flak.

Here’s British Airways Holidays first out of the New Year blocks via Ogilvy (although rival EasyJet has been hammering holidays, pretty stylishly, in the run-up to Christmas and Virgin is offering its annual ‘sale.’)

Message being: straightforward, unpretentious people choose BA.

Well they might and the proposition that a small deposit buys you a luxury holiday in the sun might resonate.

At least BA isn’t flying its rather tattered flag.

MAA creative scale: 5.