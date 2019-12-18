ASA deals with adland outbreak of Tourette’s

0 Shares Share

UK adland regulator the ASA is dealing with a seeming outbreak of Tourette’s this Christmas – our old friend BrewDog is in trouble again (this time with the assistance of Uncommon Creative Studio) for its motherfucker poster (it doesn’t actually say that but you know..) while Channel 4 has been wrapped across the wrists for a poster it ran once for ‘The End of the F…ing World.’ That, at least, is the name of the programme.

You do sometimes wish clients (especially BrewDog) and agencies would grow up a bit.