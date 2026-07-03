Ronaldo is the perfect pitch man for Whoop’s longevity play

Whoop is a health-tracker that’s focused on longevity, so who better to sell the brand than Cristiano Ronaldo? At the age of 41, the Portuguese footballing legend has just scored his first ever goal in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The campaign is by New York indie Flower Shop. Alongside scenes from Ronaldo’s childhood in Madeira (such is his status that there’s already a giant, Christ the Redeemer-style statue of him in the harbour), we discover that the athlete’s “Whoop” age is just 29.8, only a couple of years older than the average age of a player in the tournament.

It’s a simple formula: major tournament plus high-profile athlete, but the relevance in the pairing is pretty unique. If you don’t mind Ronaldo’s arrogance and aren’t driven mad by fitness trackers, this is a very good campaign. A series of films is running across social and digital.

MAA creative scale: 8