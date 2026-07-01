Ocean wins prime British Land Out of Home sites

Ocean Outdoor UK has been appointed by British Land, one of Europe’s biggest property development companies, as its Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media partner in London following a competitive tender.

The long-term contract covers three of British Land’s central London estates – Paddington Central, Regent’s Place and Broadgate and Liverpool Street in the City.

The first phase will see the roll out of 33 small format full motion screens, extending The Loop, Ocean’s existing small format network across the capital to 114 in total.

British Land’s investment in DOOH supports the redevelopment of pedestrianised neighbourhoods like Broadgate. A mixed-use retail and leisure destination by Liverpool Street Station, Broadgate accommodates a range of high end retailers including Reiss, Rolex and Tommy Hilfiger. 98 million passengers or so used Liverpool Street Station as of making it Britain’s busiest rail station.

In Paddington Central, Ocean will also manage the advertising contract for the existing large format community LED screen which carries coverage of international sports events like Wimbledon and hosts film screening. There are discussions for similar community screens to be installed on a permanent basis in Regent’s Place and Broadgate.

Ross McCall, British Land retail leasing and commercialisation director, says: “We chose Ocean Outdoor as our media partner based on their track record and extensive knowledge as a pioneer in premium DOOH. We look forward to seeing how their innovative use of outdoor spaces will connect with our customers and visitors at our London campuses.”

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw says: “The addition of British Land to our portfolio is a significant milestone. This new partnership extends our DOOH portfolio into new and emerging London hotspots, growing The Loop, our premium small format network across the city. For brands, this represents a prime opportunity to reach affluent outdoor audiences in close proximity to two of London’s busiest stations with a blend of live, curated content and creative advertising.”