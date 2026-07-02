Marmite rebrands with a version for every type of England fan

As the England team progresses painfully through the World Cup tournament, Marmite has launched a range of special edition “Wemite” jars. Pick from three different sizes, depending on your level of optimism or pessimism about England’s chances.

Do you think England can triumph against Mexico at the Azteca stadium to reach the quarter finals? Or maybe you believe they’ll go one step further to the semi-finals – or even all the way to victory? Marmite, whose campaign thrives on an argument, has a jar for each level of belief. Created by adam&eveTBWA and aimed at travelling fans in partnership with Heathrow Express

Morgan McAuley, senior brand manager at Marmite, said: “Whether fans were packing for the group stages or preparing for England to go all the way, we wanted to make sure they could take a proper taste of home with them. Marmite has always divided opinion, but when you’re thousands of miles from home, there’s nothing quite like the comfort of the things you love.”

Darren Beresford and Richard Gayton, creative directors at adam&eveTBWA, said: “It’s a grim thought, all of those travelling fans having to suffer through American breakfasts this summer. ‘WeMite’ lets them choose the amount of marmite they’re going to need out there based on how they expect England to do. Whether you love or hate Marmite, no true fan can turn up in the States without the big ‘WeMite go and win it’ jar in their suitcase.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5