MAA Ad of the Week: Uncommon for La Colombe coffee

Uncommon Creative Studio, now part of Havas, has spread its wings to the US, in this case Philadelphia, the home of client La Colombe coffee.

And it’s launching ‘Must Be The Coffee’ with one of those slices of Americana, that were all the rage ten years or so ago. The apogee probably being Wieden+Kennedy’s ‘Imported From Detroit’ for Chrysler.

All real members of the community, immortalised in The Wire of course. Funny, even the grubby side of American cities can morph into something surprisingly glamorous.

Anyway good to see Uncommon continuing its crusade for proper ads.