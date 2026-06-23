Uncommon scores first UK Grand Prix: Cannes day one winners

The Ordinary’s much-touted Periodic Fable campaign has secured Uncommon the UK’s first 2026 Cannes Grand Prix. Health & Wellness jury president Kainaz Karmakar, CCO of Ogilvy India, singled it out as the “undeniable” winner and praised the work for its “outstanding commentary on how the obsession with skin trends is getting more out of control every day.”

Another pre-festival favourite, Heinz Ketchup’s “Look familiar” by Rethink Toronto, won the Print & Publishing Grand Prix.

The Outdoor Grand Prix went to ongoing Cannes success story Gut Sao Paulo, for Mercado Libre’s “Field Barcode”, which used a whole football pitch as its canvas.

Other first night winners included AB InBev, which took the inaugural Creative Brand Grand Prix against competition from Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Time, M&M’s, KitKat, e.l.f. Beauty, Mercado Libre, Renault, and Whisper.

Creative B2B Grand Prix went to “The Faroe Islands Space Program” for engineering giant SKF by NORD Stockholm. The work subverted the space race’s land grab with an alternative vision that harnesses the power of the moon by capturing ocean tidal energy.

Hyundai won the Audio & Radio Lions Grand Prix for “Coqui Alarm” by BBDO Puerto Rico, which replaced the standard factory car locking sound with the call of the coquí frog, a symbol of Puerto Rican culture.