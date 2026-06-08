T&P wins ‘future-proofing’ brief for UK’s largest rail operator

GTR, which runs rail brands including Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express, has appointed T&P to head up its creative and strategic account following a competitive pitch, confirming a split with TMS which has been the incumbent since 2020. The move marks a consolidation for the UK’s largest rail operator following the appointment of T&P as GTR’s media partner in 2024.

T&P’s task is daunting: marketing the railways is not easy with ongoing industrial disputes, fare hikes and investment challenges. GTR, which recently moved to public ownership as part of the government’s Great British Railways plan, operates about one in five passenger journeys in the UK and employs around 40,000 people.

Alex Briggs, head of marketing at GTR, said: “Our recent competitive tender process was designed to find a partner who could truly future-proof our marketing. T&P stood out not only for their strong media track record with us, but for their vision of a truly integrated future. By combining media with creative, and leveraging their advanced AI production capabilities, we will be able to drive incredible creative efficiency and relevance for our passengers. We look forward to delivering some truly innovative work together.”

Jack Swayne, CEO of T&P, said: “Having achieved so much together over the last two years, bringing media and creative under one roof feels like the natural evolution of our partnership. Today, AI is genuinely blurring the lines between media and creative, and by uniting these capabilities and powering them with WPP Open, it will allow us to create highly relevant, cohesive campaigns that truly resonate with passengers across Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express.”