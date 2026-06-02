The Or turns promo codes into creative gold for Lime bikes

Lime bikes are a blessing and a curse. They are a fun and speedy way of getting around a city, but big piles of them block pavements and “Lime leg” is a common injury as the heavy bikes topple onto their riders.

“Promise codes” is a new campaign that offers free rides as long as you plug in a long promo code that doubles as a light-hearted safety message. The Or’s OOH campaign is running across London, Birmingham and Milton Keynes, using location-specific insights to deliver relevant creative.

Ellie Bird, senior communications & brand manager at Lime said: “As a key player in the UK cycling community, we know we have a responsibility to promote safe cycling behaviour on the roads. ‘Promise Codes’ was created to educate riders on safety in a more human and culturally relevant way than traditional messaging. We hope people connect with these messages, and that it helps to encourage positive riding habits, which can ultimately help make city cycling safer for everyone.”

Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or, said: “Promo codes felt like an untapped creative opportunity, unlocking rewards, but the codes themselves are typically uninspiring. Why can’t they be entertaining to read and redeem? And if they also encourage people to think more carefully about how they cycle, it’s a win-win.”

Media is by Stitchy and includes guerilla-style stickers in Lime bike baskets as well as influencer and creator partnerships.

Very much in the spirit of Lime, it should appeal to users while cannily addressing the concerns of haters who love to complain about bad cyclists. Lime is also introducing new, lighter bikes that are safer and easier to ride.

MAA creative scale: 8