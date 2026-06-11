Canada gets World Cup fever in quirky campaign by TBWA

Thank goodness Canada is a co-host of the tournament, and is here to bring some balance to US braggadocio. The first game in Canada sees the host nation playing Bosnia Herzegovena in Toronto on 12th June, and the Bank of Montreal is celebrating with some quirky 15-second spots that see a bank employee playing a game of one-upmanship with Canada football star Alphonso Davies.

TBWA Canada takes a well-known element of its ongoing work for BMO, the mobile “Deskshaw” and weaves it into a quirky footballing narrative with varying degrees of success but always with charm. BMO also promises to “bring the sport to every major fan touchpoint across the city” with installations, experiences, and OOH.

Catherine Roche, chief marketing and communications Officer at BMO, said: “We saw this as an opportunity to show up for fans and for Canada’s Men’s National Team in a way that matched the scale and energy of this moment, creating experiences across the city that bring people closer to the game and to each other.”

Jeremiah McNama, executive creative director at TBWA, said: “Canada hosting this tournament is a once-in-a-generation cultural moment, and we wanted BMO to show up in a way that felt as big and participatory as the event itself. The campaign was designed to bring soccer to the streets and every part of the city, transforming everyday moments into opportunities for fans to engage with the sport.”

BMO and TBWA have found a smart way of getting around FIFA’s restrictions, using BMO’s relationship with Canada Soccer, and famous the Toronto stadium that bears its name.

It’s a smart campaign that stays relevant to the brand and has an immediate impact. There’s a lot to be said for shorter formats.

MAA creative scale: 8