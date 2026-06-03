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Parenting as an extreme sport: Liquid Death goes MMA
This one may resonate with all the parents out there wrangling wilful young kids. Liquid Death presents the battle between parent and child as an extreme sport – and promotes its highly caffeinated energy drink as a tool to help you through.
To win a year’s supply of the drink, you can post your own most desperate and undignified parenting moments. The whole campaign was created in-house.
It’s a clever way of growing your consumer base without alienating existing customers. And puts Liquid Death into Red Bull territory without having to do anything as extremely expensive as taking a man into space.
Mixed martial arts never looked so relatable.
MAA creative scale: 7.5