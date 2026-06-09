Ocean Outdoor appointed Soho Estates DOOH media partner

Ocean Outdoor has been appointed by Soho Estates, a leading London West End property company, to manage its Digital Out of Home (DOOH) assets in London’s Leicester Square following a competitive tender.

Under the terms of the long-term contract, a new curved LED wall, measuring 166 square metres and flanked by two existing portrait LED screens, will be installed this summer.

The DOOH landmark, measuring 240 square metres in total, is part of the continued long-term evolution and regeneration of Leicester Square. It will overlook the main pedestrian walkway leading into Leicester Square from the tube station entrance on Charing Cross Road. It will be visible from multiple locations, including from the top end of Leicester Square and from Piccadilly towards Covent Garden. The screen will sit behind bespoke curved glazing, forming part of the building’s new facade.

Nick Lawson, head of investment and development, Soho Estates said: “Leicester Square has been the heart of London’s entertainment district for more than a century. This investment will ensure it remains at the forefront of global media and cultural events, while providing a significant community benefit as a valuable platform for charities, artists and local community organisations.”

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw said: “Our new partnership with Soho Estates is a superb addition to our West End DOOH portfolio. Leicester Square gives brands access to a lucrative vibrant global audience in a world famous cultural and visitor attraction, just a few minutes from Mayfair, Carnaby Street and Soho, some the city’s premium retail districts.”