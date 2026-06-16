(Not) Top Tips for Cannes: A&E\TBWA’s Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

Cannes can be a bit of a lottery. Work which cleans up at other award shows, barely makes a shortlist and work you’ve never seen before sweeps the board. You just never know. But here are two pieces of work which we think are well worthy of a prized Lion.

Anthropic Claude: A Time and a Place

We love this campaign. Firstly, it’s a proper campaign, which is rare thing these days (even if Cannes doesn’t actually have a dedicated ‘campaign category’ WTF?). Secondly, with humour making a return to the Croisette these past few years, then surely this must be one of the front runners. The idea is beautifully simple, the writing is razor sharp and the direction is flawless. The prolonged pauses and blank expressions of the actors are pure gold.

adidas The Supernova Rise 3

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Ideas which transcend advertising, which have a higher purpose and change lives, always do well at Cannes. Which is why we think The Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive running shoe should win big.

Building on the momentum and success of ‘Runner 321’ adidas has created a performance shoe tailored for athletes with Down Syndrome. adidas has always believed in making running more accessible and enjoyable for all athletes, so creating a bespoke shoe which perfectly fits the genetic feet anomalies of people with this condition is a no brainer. The creative team behind this campaign will need to wear their own running shoes given the number of walks on stage they’ll be doing.

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland are chief creative officers at adam&eve\TBWA