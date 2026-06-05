Nike goes for World Cup spontaneity (in the biggest production so far)

It just had top be an epic from Nike for the World Cup and it is – even more footballers than everyone else (it’s six minutes as they all need their moments) plus Ted Lasso’s dimmest of managers and Eric Cantona following his trawler in the unlikely environs of Croydon (but he’s funny.)

The point being to “rip the script” and return increasingly choreographed (regimented) football to its roots. From Wieden+Kennedy.

Nike VP Helena Thornton says: “We made this film to meet football communities exactly where they are, not just on a screen, but in their world and deeply engrained into their subcultures. We didn’t want to follow the traditional marketing playbook. We wanted to give them something worth talking about, worth clipping, worth wearing, worth showing up to. A story they don’t just watch — one they can make their own. That’s the whole idea behind our universe of Nike Football.”

A lot riding on this for a (recently) sub-par Nike but W+K delivers.

MAA creative scale; 8.5.