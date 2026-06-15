Mother wins brief to humanise QuickBooks

Mother has many valuable qualities and one of the them is the ability to bounce back from reverses. In the UK it may have lost Ikea to VCCP (a bit of head scratching here although VCCP and Mother have been playing pass the parcel with our Agency of the Year selection for the past few years) but it’s scored across the pond with Intuit QuickBooks, another of those AI -driven products, Like Anthropic, Mother is so good at.

The account, which covers the US, UK Canada and Australia was formerly handled by FCB, swallowed by BBDO in post-merger Omnicom. QuickBooks spends around $180m in the US.

Intuit itself, like other software companies, is under pressure from the dreaded AI, shedding staff in the US. CEO Sasan Goodarzi says: “We’ve always focused on benefits and functional (reasons) why you need to buy QuickBooks, and those are things that are still really relevant, getting your books closed faster, getting your payments done more effectively Now we’re looking at ways to really tell our story in a much more emotional way.”