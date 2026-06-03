McDonald’s unveils its World Cup (nearly) X1

Has the World Cup taken over from Christmas and the Super Bowl as the big opportunity for that endangered species creative agencies to show their wares? Trouble is, of course, it’s currently only every four years although if FIFA has its way it’ll probably be an annual event before too long.

But who’s got the most fotballers? McDonald’s has a pretty big team of past and present here, fortifying themselves for future engagements (some in the commentary box) with Big Macs and stuff that they probably wouldn’t touch with a bargepole now. David Beckham, yes he’s here again of course, is more likely to be found in a Michelin-starred fine diner in London’s Notting Hill Gate.

Joined here by some McD mascots – the fast food chain is putting versions of the footballers in Happy Meals (I think.) From Wieden+Kennedy NYC.

Harmless enough and “name the footballer” should keep some amused. You expect a bit more from W+K – although dealing with this lot must be like herding cats.

MAA creative scale: 5.