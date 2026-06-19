M&C Saatchi restructure sees exit of global CCOs Doubal and Thomson

More change at M&C Saatchi as global CCOs Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson – who joined from McCann two years ago amid a lot of chat about their sky-high salaries – are out. Their departure comes after global chief executive Zaid Al-Qassab and UK CEO Jo Bacon left earlier this year.

The exit is all about M&C’s desire to “simplify its structure”, meaning that Rob and Lolly (as they are known) will not be replaced directly. Creative partner Guy Bradbury is holding the creative fort in the UK, while their roles on the agency’s global creative leadership council will be covered by Stevie Archer, CCO North America, and Ryan Reed, CCO MENA.

Dame Heather Rabbatts, executive chair of M&C Saatchi, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the energy and ambition Rob and Lolly have brought to our business and the impact they’ve made across our work, our creative culture and, most importantly, our people. They leave M&C Saatchi brilliantly positioned for the future, with an exceptional set of creative leaders ready to take our creative ambitions forward, regionally and across our specialisms.”

Doubal and Thomson said: “We’ve had a fantastic two years at M&C Saatchi. We’ve worked alongside some super-talented people, done some great work, and we’re proud of what we’ve built together. Shaping a connected global creative community has been a huge privilege. But it’s time for what’s next – and we can’t wait to show you what it is. We wish the whole crew every success for the future.”

The pair are probably best known for the 2016 “Survival Billboard” campaign for Microsoft Xbox (which won 18 Cannes Lions) at McCanns. Their contributions while at M&C Saatchi include establishing the “Cultural power” positioning, winning Screwfix, and work for DfE teacher recruitment. Previous agencies include Wieden & Kennedy and Mother.