MAA Ad of the Week: Nike x Palace ‘This England’

What is it about football that makes everyone try to define/track down/redefine England? The Gareth Southgate biopic ‘Dear England’ is running on BBC and the ads are coming thick and fast.

There are many things football fans would like to thank Wayne Rooney for (and a few they wouldn’t) back in the day acting ability wouldn’t have been one of them. Then, of course, he starred in Nike’s epic ‘Write The Future’ and now that extraordinary face and presence is back for Nike and skateboard apparel company Palace in the first of what looks likely to be a veritable barrage of Nike ads.

Wayne Rooney spouting Shakespeare? Why ever not.. The boy done well.