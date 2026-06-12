MAA Ad of the Week: Irn Bru from Lucky Generals

Early leader in the World Cup ad stakes seems to be this effort for Irn Bru by Lucky Generals. System1 scored it 5.9, in reality its highest score, suggesting the ad wows audiences, drives sales and cures cancer.

As is now expected it highlights the seeming psychosis that affects these island nations when big football comes up. The English have been suffering 60 years of hurt – poor lambs – while the Scots (including a seemingly airborne Susan Boyle) are, well, just being Scottish. At least they got the girders in.

Produced by sassenachs eh? Better not make too much of that.