MAA Ad of the Week: Apple takes aim at Google Chrome

The kickback against the nosey Tech Bros (notably Meta and Google) is growing apace, the recent example of a Meta critic being prevented from even speaking at a UK literary festival is a true horror story of what happens when a bunch of amoral tech ignoramuses and their lawyers get to work.

Apple is plugging its Safari as a safer browser than Google’s Chrome with this from TBWA\Media Arts Lab which pretty accurately depicts the world we’ve blundered into. Is Apple as innocent as it makes out? Search me.

PS Looks like Dominic West’s mate from the Nationwide ads has another commercials gig. He could make a living from it (just like all those non-actors currently do.)