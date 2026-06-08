Lucozade and Bellingham gear up for the heat with ‘fuelling pouch’ launch
The 2026 World Cup is set to deliver challenging temperatures, inspiring Lucozade and the Football Association to team up for the launch of a new high-carbohydrate liquid fuel pouch, with help from Jude Bellingham and insights from the England team’s performance data.
Lucozade Elite is an evolution of the original Lucozade Sport pouches that were a familiar sight on football touchlines in the 90s, and it’s a clever way of bringing branding onto the pitch in a tournament where extra time is being allocated to hydration breaks during the searing summer heat of Mexico, the US, and Canada.
Matthew Riches, head of sponsorship at Lucozade, said: The demands placed on elite footballers continues to evolve, and our partnership with The Football Association gives us a unique opportunity to understand those challenges first hand. For decades, Lucozade has been part of football culture. It’s fitting that a familiar part of that heritage helped inspire an innovation developed for the modern game.”
Jude Bellingham said: “Football is demanding enough on its own, but when you’re playing regularly and at the highest level, the small details become even more important. Everything around preparation, hydration and fuelling has to be right so you can perform consistently throughout a game. The right preparation can make a big difference.”
We saw Bellingham’s more humorous side in Adidas’ Backyard Legends World Cup spot, but here is back to being a performance-obsessed athlete. England’s fans will be hoping that Lucozade Elite lives up to its claim and works wonders for Bellingham and the team.
MAA creative scale: 6