Lucozade and Bellingham gear up for the heat with ‘fuelling pouch’ launch

The 2026 World Cup is set to deliver challenging temperatures, inspiring Lucozade and the Football Association to team up for the launch of a new high-carbohydrate liquid fuel pouch, with help from Jude Bellingham and insights from the England team’s performance data.

Lucozade Elite is an evolution of the original Lucozade Sport pouches that were a familiar sight on football touchlines in the 90s, and it’s a clever way of bringing branding onto the pitch in a tournament where extra time is being allocated to hydration breaks during the searing summer heat of Mexico, the US, and Canada.