Just Eat dials up WPP’s EssenceMediacom

It’s all change at Just Eat Takeaway.com with the EMEA media account moving to WPP’s EssenceMediacom from Omnicom’s UM, hard on the heels of the food delivery’s firm’s creative business abandoning Omnicom’s McCann for independent VCCP.

EssenceMediacom beat Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry and UM to the business which includes major market the UK. Just Eat, now owned by tech investor Prosus, is one of those businesses that has found profits hard to come by despite being a big factor in people’s lives.

McCanc and UM were both long-serving agencies for Just Eat before the merger with Omnicom. McCann in particular might feel aggrieved. Just Eat is scheduled to spend just under £200m in 2026 so, while hardly a major global account, it’s a useful addition to some recent wins by latterly embattled WPP Media. A win over previously all-conquering Publicis is particularly welcome.

Just Eat head of global media Celine Francois says WPP Media’s “advanced data and technology capabilities” will be critical as the brand “accelerates its growth and drives relevance across food and delivery”.