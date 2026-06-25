Isle of Any joins the creative premier league at Cannes

Every so often an agency apears on the scene and you think: they’re destined for big things.

Droga5 refugees Isle of Any were clearly one such, apparent from their first work for D5 client the New York Times (not a bad first client to cut your teeth on.)

From there to this year’s Film Craft GP at Cannes isn’t such a huge step. Pity though that it’s a crypto firm, somehow indicative of Trump’s Mordor-like US of A. (Which the NYT is bravely resisting.)