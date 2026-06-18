Is perfect over? Ads that don’t make you feel like you are falling short

Brands are starting to go back to basics, and the result is advertising that actually reflects consumers’ everyday lives rather than concocting the kind of aspirational lifestyle that is fast becoming out of reach.

The new “Pop to Co-op” campaign by VCCP presents the supermarket as a handy answer to those very ordinary moments when someone cancels on you, or your kid turns up with a load of hungry mates.

There’s a fatigue around being sold perfection, and the phase of manufactured “authenticity” has given way to more “slice of life” campaigns. See EE’s latest spot by Saatchi & Saatchi demonstrating the real-life benefits of 5G connection, and the relatable call of BBH’s “Want anything from Tesco?”

Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, CCOs at VCCP, said: “Pop to Co-op. It’s what we do. It’s in everyday language. And it’s the perfect way to sum up this idea about ultimate convenience. No matter what happens in life, no matter what you need… just pop to Co-op. It’s another demonstration of doing right by you.”

This kind of “we got you” message might limit creative options, but it resonates because it meets people where they are. At the same time, it builds a connection that reassures consumers about their lives, rather than making them feel like they are never quite good enough.

MAA creative scale: 7