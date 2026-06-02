Is a user-friendly Roy Keane enough for Sky Bet?

Football is the gift that keeps on giving – even when you’re retired. David Beckham is now apparently one half of a billionaire couple, Gary Lineker is a podcast king and one in four World Cup ads seemingly features ageing galactico Leo Messi.

Now it’s Roy Keane and Micah Riohards from present day pundit-land putting in their invoices to Sky Bet, courtesy of Anomaly. An interesting combo: Richards’ USP seems to be that he laughs a lot, Roy Keane (obviously) doesn’t.

But here he is, playing against type.

Trouble is, that’s about it even though it’s a nicely shot, jolly enough film.

MAA creative scale: 6.