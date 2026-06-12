Hornby’s Got Talent – for more than advertising

You never quite expected Jeremy Clarkson to have the nation in tears – tears of rage maybe – but the motoring hack/columnist turned farmer and beer producer, is surfing a tide of emotion with his Hawkstone Farmers Choir (named after the beer) breathing some much-needed new life into ITV’s Britain’s got Talent talent show.

Here’s the winning crew – with an appropriately emotional Clarkson watching on.

We blame Clarkson’s chum and Hawkstone partner Johnny Hornby of T&P fame for changing Clarkson from an acquired taste to national treasure (and Amazon, of course, who fund Clarkson’s Farm generously.)

Hornby stepped in, it’s said, when Clarkson’s quip that Meghan Markle should be pelted with ordure and other Game of Thrones style nasties resulted in a backlash from Cotswold pub owners. Silver-tongued Hornby was on the phone immediately to sort out the problem, just as in one of his legendary repitches.

Hornby, who’s still at T&P which works on Hawkstone, was one of the outside bets to succeed Mark Read at T&P owner WPP – Cindy Rose, of course, got the job. Know where I’d sooner be..