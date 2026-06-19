Grey wins global Synechron

Grey London has won technology consulting firm Synechron, following a competitive pitch process managed by Ingenuity+. The partnership will focus on the development of a new global brand platform across key B2B channels.

Operating globally, with key markets including the US, UK, UAE, India and Australia, Synechron helps leading organisations accelerate digital transformation by combining deep industry knowledge with advanced capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data engineering.

Grey London’s integrated WPP offering was key to its selection, with WPP Media managing the comprehensive B2B media strategy, planning, and buying elements.

Christina Savvas, VP Global head of brand marketing, Synechron says: “This marks a major milestone for Synechron as we appoint Grey as our global agency partner. We were looking for a team that could understand both the scale of our ambition and the direction we want to take the brand globally. Grey London stood out throughout the process due to both its strategic thinking and integrated offer within the WPP network.”