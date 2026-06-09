Gordon Ramsay delivers for Uber Eats in World Cup ad by Mother

Gordon Ramsay is almost as overexposed in advertising as his good pal David Beckham, but Uber Eats and Mother have managed to find a new and clever use of the famously obnoxious chef.

Here he is asking “Who could cook at a time like this?” and staging dramatic interventions to get people out of the kitchen during crucial World Cup moments. In an unexpected move, the Michelin-starred chef suggests Uber Eats as the no-brainer alternative to wasting precious time making food when you could be watching football.

Felix Richter, global CCO at Mother, said: “The entire campaign started with one very funny contradiction: Gordon Ramsay, probably the world’s most famous chef, telling people this is absolutely not the time to cook. Once we had that, everything else flowed from there. Gordon brought the perfect level of intensity, comedy and chaos to it.”

Gordon Ramsay said: “When the football’s on, nobody wants to be standing over the stove stressing about dinner. A night off from cooking isn’t the end of the world, it’s called priorities! Get the game on, order Uber Eats and enjoy it properly.”

Georgie Jeffreys, global head of marketing at Uber, said: “We wanted to find the most over-the-top and entertaining way to play up a very real truth: when the game is on, people don’t want to cook. As our first-ever global delivery campaign, it was important to lead with an idea that was universal, simple, and culturally relevant for fans everywhere – while showing how Uber Eats helps fans get the food they want delivered straight to their door, without missing a moment of the action.”

Helped by a strong script and a tight strategy, Ramsay performs well under the direction of Jeff Low at Biscuit Filmworks. The chef is famously a genuine football fan and he has the requisite transatlantic fame, which should all help to set up Uber Eats for a bumper summer.

MAA creative scale: 8