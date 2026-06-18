Forsman & Bodenfors wins Allwyn global creative

UK National Lottery contact holder Allwyn has chosen Stagwell’s Forsman & Bodenfors to handle its global creative account. The UK creative account remains with VCCP.

Group chief brand officer Tatiana Vivienne Jouanneau says: “Forsman & Bodenfors impressed us with their strategic thinking, creative excellence, collaboration approach and ability to develop an idea that can resonate globally. We’re excited to begin this partnership and create work that supports our long-term growth ambitions.”

F&B growth director Peter Kamstedt says: “Allwyn has everything it takes to become one of the most distinctive and famous entertainment brands in the world. There is real ambition here, not just to modernise the space, but to redefine it entirely.

“The best creative work does not just change how a brand looks, it changes how people feel about an entire category. That is our joint ambition with Allwyn, and that is exactly what we are going after.”