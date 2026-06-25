Food delivery and Super Bowl make a winning formula: Cannes Day 3

Uber Eats and Peru’s challenger equivalent, Uva, both won Grand Prix for their Super Bowl work, while the UK took home its second top prize of the week, the PR Grand Prix, courtesy of Burson and VML’s “Kit Kat heist.”

Dentsu’s Carat won Media Network of the Year, with two Omnicom agencies – OMD and PHD – in second and third place. London offices of Burson and Golin Ketchum came first and second in Healthcare Agency of the Year, with Ninch Buenos Aires in third.

MEDIA LIONS Uber Eats’ “Build your own Super Bowl” by Special LA let fans create their own big game commercial, securing 3.7m new visitors and smashing sales records by $36m. Jury president Sindhuja Rai of WPP Media APMEA, said: “This is modern marketing at its most transformative. Rather than using communications to drive consumers to the product, it turned the product itself into the communications platform – seamlessly uniting creativity, media, technology, talent, commerce, and personalization into a single connected experience.”

DIRECT LIONS also went to a food delivery platform’s Super Bowl activation. Uva, a challenger app in Puerto Rico, bet on Bad Bunny’s half-time show to drive consumer action. Judges called it “A bold, simple idea that turned uncertainty into disproportionate impact.”

PR LIONS “Kit Kat heist” by Burson and VML in London turned crisis PR on its head by getting 2.2m people involved with tracking 414,000 (genuinely) stolen Kit Kats. Judges agreed that it “set a new standard for what’s possible when brands trust their instincts and lean into the unexpected.”

SOCIAL & CREATOR Le Pub’s “Could have been a Heineken” riffed off the frustration of time wasted listening to long WhatsApp voice notes. Jury President Mihnea Gheorghiu, Global CCO at LePub (judges can’t vote for their own work) said: “A long voice note is best delivered in person. Whether you love voice notes or hate them, you can’t really argue with that. Praised for its “social-first simplicity and iconicity, and for converting a new social behaviour into the oldest social behaviour.”

CREATIVE DATA Circus Grey and BCP bank in Peru won Grand Prix for an innovation addressing mobile phone theft. Shop payment terminals became emergency account-blocking points and reduced the amount of money reported stolen by 48%.