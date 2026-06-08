Coke cranks up the VAR tension

Coca-Cola has been sponsoring the FIFA World Cup in various guises since 1950 (the year mighty England deigned to enter only to be knocked out by the USA) so, once again on home territory, Coke is giving it its best shot.

Here’s the first of what seems to be a series from WPP’s Open X with Ogilvy (in what proportion we know not.) So we have Sky commentator Peter Drury navigating the dreaded VAR (as if penalties aren’t bad enough.)

And it’s OK, quite exciting at times. But is it really credible that a group of clearly stressed-out adult supporters would repair desperately to the fridge for a Coke to calm down? Football supporters drink beer, even the non-alcoholic stuff.

All this faux-excitement is a bit much, what on earth are they going to do when the competition goes knock-out?

MAA creative scale: 4.5.