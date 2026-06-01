Cockney geezer Danny Dyer scores for Paddy Power

Another World Cup ad, with those ad regulars du jour Danny Dyer and Peter Crouch. Dyer has replaced Ray Winstone as adland’s favourite cockney geezer, one’s heart sinks a bit. It’s not just adland that goes for the familiar these days of course. Reality star Alison Hammond is now on so many programmes you expect to see her in Downing Street next time there’s a change of PM (soon probably.)

Crouch, so beloved of advertisers of cleaning materials, makes only a fleeting appearance here. Centre stage is Rob Lowe extolling the US way of doing football as against Dyer’s more traditional approach – half time isn’t showtime for him, it’s time for “a pint and a slash.”

Could have been predictably awful (PP’s naughty schoolboy act has worn rather thin) but agency BBH has confected a zinger.

MAA creative scale: 8.

Intriguingly the much-missed Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe got there a few years ago for Budweiser.