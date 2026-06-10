Can NCA’s Martini Man bring back Mad Men era?

Martini epitomised Don Draper Mad Men-era advertising just as much as Coke teaching the world to sing. Now Martini Man is back in the form of Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey auditioning for the role, all in the cause of Martini Bianco challenging Aperol in the spritz stakes.

Martini V-P Emma Fox says: “Jonathan Bailey brings exactly the right energy to The Martini Man: stylish, self-assured, playful and effortlessly magnetic. He has a natural ability to make every moment feel both aspirational and accessible, which makes him the perfect partner for Martini.

“This campaign shows that Italian style is not just tied to geography or travel. It is a mindset and a way of living. With the Martini Spritz Collection, led by the Martini Bianco Spritz, embracing that lifestyle can be as simple as pouring a drink, gathering with friends and bringing a little more style to the moment.”

Don Draper would have drunk to that – although he’d probably take it with ice-cold gin, an olive and just a smidgeon of vermouth.

A promising start, will Martini owner Bacardi give it room and budget to develop?

MAA creative scale: 7.5.