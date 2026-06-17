Brooklyn Beckham cashes in on family feud in World Cup spot for DoorDash

DoorDash is delivering controversy along with the food and drink during this year’s World Cup. The company has released an ad campaign starring David and Victoria Beckham’s estranged son Brooklyn making a mockery of the ongoing rift with his family.

A rather unkempt Brooklyn (who previously worked with rival Uber Eats) smirks from his sofa: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from. Home… It’s a long story?” He then throws a wad of match tickets onto the coffee table while a caption comes up saying “It’s complicated. More soon.”

You can bet the payoff line will be something about the amazing deliveries he can get from DoorDash if he stays at home instead of venturing out to a football stadium, but it’s a good ruse to get people talking and making memes ad infinitum.

Dad David Beckham, who is never far from an ad break, has scored big World Cup campaigns for Adidas, McDonald’s, Stella Artois, Lay’s/Walkers, Pepsi MAX, and even Home Depot, but his altogether predictable appearances in those ads can’t attract the kind of attention that Brooklyn has earned for DoorDash.

Pretty tasteless and utterly at odds with Brooklyn’s continued calls for “peace and privacy”. But it’s done what it set out to do.

MAA creative scale: 7