Are you a coaster or a hustler? VCCP profiles the new British consumer

VCCP’s new business triumphs (most recently Ikea) and increasing presence on the awards podium make it agency worth listening to. This new research says that, after a decade of constant crisis, brands need to rethink trust, targeting and loyalty for the new British consumer. It divides us into four distinct types: architects, hustlers, coasters and retreaters.

Because we all believe less in institutions and experts, we are seeking greater control over our own finances, health, wellbeing, education and careers. Does this mean we’re relying on influencers and AI to give us the information we need? Probably – 58% have used AI to replace a professional in areas like education, health, and financial planning.

Here’s the rundown of the four types of consumers:

Architects (17%) are optimistic and proactive. Predominantly male, older and financially comfortable, they remain the most trusting of old institutions. Brands can appeal to them by providing transparency, convenience and premium value.

Hustlers (28%) are pessimistic but proactive 25-54 year olds who are financially stretched but resourceful. AI is their friend as they look for solutions to life’s challenges. Brands need to help reduce stress, save time, and make life easier.

Coasters (26%) are optimistic but passive over 55s who are less engaged with change and technology. Adept users of loyalty schemes, they prefer familiar brands and want tech to be supportive rather than disruptive.

Retreaters (28%) are pessimistic and passive 45+ females, often overwhelmed by the demands of life. They are making the deepest spending cuts and are happy to use AI and digital tools to reduce the mental load. Brands need to provide reassurance, practical support and genuine value.

Michael Lee, group chief strategy officer at VCCP said: “Much of the public conversation suggests Britain is broken. What we found is something more nuanced. People are undoubtedly under pressure, but they’re responding by becoming more resourceful, more self-reliant and more willing to take control themselves. The result is a country quietly building new habits and new expectations for the decade ahead.

“As consumers increasingly seek empowerment over dependency, the brands that succeed will be those that provide practical value, build genuine trust and equip people with the tools to navigate an increasingly complex world.”

The traditional ABC123 audience segregation has been discredited for a while now, so agencies and brands are working out their own alternatives rather than seeking out a new universal measure. Just like the consumers in the survey, in fact.