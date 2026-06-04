Apple pushes Safari by roasting Google Chrome

Is privacy the new frontier? For most people, Apple’s Safari browser is irrelevant in the face of Google Chrome, which supplies instant AI feedback as well as linking you seamlessly to its other products like Gmail, Googledocs etc. Basically, Google pulls you into its online ecosystem in the same way Apple sucks you into its hardware by syncing its devices so flawlessly.

Apple is here making a bid to extract us from Google by promoting Safari as a more private browsing option, and you can’t argue with this perfect parody of the way Google tracks your data like it’s worth the billions it is. But with Apple falling behind on AI – and Google offering its own privacy solutions like Incognito mode – Safari is a difficult sell.

Safari is the default browser on an iPhone, which probably accounts for the fact that it still has 19% of the global market. But Chrome is way ahead at 60%.

So while this new spot is very entertaining in its lo-fi approach, it’s more likely to make people clear their Google browsing data more often or use Incognito than it is to encourage a wholesale switch to Safari.

MAA creative scale: 7