Ace of Hearts aces Tate’s Kahlo blockbuster

Much is expected from Ace of Hearts, the newish agency headed by former adam&eveDDB creative supremo Richard Brim, so when it lands Tate Modern as a client the result had better be good.

First up is a teaser for Modern’s blockbuster summer exhibition Frida (Kahlo): The Making of an Icon.

Tate interim director of audiences and innovation Chris Condron says:, added: “This is a fantastic opening note for what we have humbly dubbed London’s Frida summer. Frida Kahlo is one of those rare cultural figures whose image has become instantly recognisable around the world, enduring long beyond her lifetime, and this exhibition explores exactly how she transitioned from respected artist to global cultural icon.”

Ace ECD Rasmus Smith Bech says: “There’s something special about seeing the first teasers appear across the city and knowing it’s the start of something much bigger. Across the summer, we’ll be opening up Frida’s world through a range of work that unfolds across London, inviting people to experience her in different ways. Frida is a global symbol who represents so much from creativity to resilience to individuality and self-expression.”

Verdict? You can stay for the opening party.

MAA creative scale:9.