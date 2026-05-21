Where is the outcry over Publicis buying LiveRamp?

Publicis just bought the switchboard that its rivals depend on. The silence that followed tells you everything about where advertising has ended up.

Publicis Groupe buys Liveramp…

Are you excited? Are you inspired? Desperate to know what will happen next?

No? Why not? This is really important! A $2.2bn acquisition? This could be the most significant structural move in the advertising industry this year.

What’s wrong? Do data-tech M&A stories leave you cold and numb?

Like, didn’t this used to be the fun industry? Ideas, humour, irreverence, glamour, pop, sport, didn’t ads used to be part of all the media fun?

It’s actually worse if you talk to people outside the industry in the pub. Mention advertising and you’re assailed with complaints that ads are getting more annoying, more creepy, more weird. “Ah, that’s where you’re wrong,” I smugly retort. Despite all the fashionable hand-wringing about “purpose” and “slop”, if you look at TV ads they’re actually pretty good nowadays. Don’t believe me? Go and find an ad break from 1997 on YouTube and watch the whole thing. For every Tango slap and R Whites lemonade man, there are ten howlers you’d cheerfully re-bury. Creativity hasn’t “declined”.

“Ah no, I don’t mean those,” they say. “I mean those annoying popups and those fake AI YouTube ads and how my Alexa won’t stop reminding me about dishwasher tablets” And. And. And.

And that’s why Publicis buying Liveramp, I suspect, feels instinctively like it shouldn’tmatter if you work in this industry. Everything I’ll go on to say about why it really matters might seem rationally correct. It’s not too technical to understand.

No, this is about feelings, which should never be dismissed, even if they’re difficult to articulate. I suspect a story like this reminds you how uncomfortable you are that this industry is no longer fun at all. That’s it’s all just a robotic, calculated game of spying and buying.

It’s hardly your fault. It was our wider society that just tacitly accepted it was fine for companies to follow us everywhere — in life, online, in the palm of your hand — in order to leverage data about us for marketing purposes. With all that data to target and retarget everyone forever, who needs to bother with creativity?

Which is why, when I finally made myself read the coverage of the Publicis/LiveRamp deal, I was surprised to find it almost universally lauded as a strategic masterstroke. I’m not sure it’s wrong, exactly.

But I don’t think it’s the whole story either.

Sadoun’s 500 emails

On Sunday, Publicis Groupe announced it was acquiring LiveRamp for $2.2bn. LiveRamp is a data collaboration platform: the connective tissue that allows advertisers, publishers, data providers and platforms to match audiences across walled gardens without sharing raw personal data directly. It operates across 25,000 publisher domains and more than 500 technology and data partners in 14 markets. It is, in the language of the industry, “identity infrastructure”. You can also think of it as a switchboard for all that data to move between different systems.

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun’s stated rationale is that the deal accelerates Publicis’s push into what he calls “agentic business transformation” — the idea that clients need proprietary, co-created data to build AI agents that their competitors can’t replicate. Anyone can license an AI model, the argument goes. The edge is in the data underneath it. And LiveRamp provides the infrastructure to build that edge.

And the scale of it is worth sitting with: four billion consumer profiles, covering roughly 91% of adult internet users globally. That is serious scale a footprint that rivals the major technology platforms.

But the most revealing treatment comes courtesy of Digiday, whose opening paragraph expertly cuts to the chase of why this story matters.

Before the ink was dry on the LiveRamp deal [S]adoun had personally sent 500 emails. To clients, to partners and to rival holdcos — all carrying the same message. Nothing changes. LiveRamp stays neutral. Your data is safe. He had to send those messages.

That’s quite unusual for a CEO to have to do that when announcing an acquisition: reassure his competitors that the thing he’d just bought wouldn’t be used as the thing he’d just bought it for.

Because the key question is: how can Liveramp continue to act as a neutral part of the adtech plumbing when it’s owned by Publicis?

During an analysts call yesterday, there were four commitments that LiveRamp will continue to operate as an independent business with open access; no restrictions on services for any client; full interoperability maintained; client and partner data used only as explicitly agreed.

The press release puts it simply: “LiveRamp will continue to operate as a neutral, interoperable platform.”

Sadoun was slightly more careful on the call when he said: “LiveRamp will maintain the total neutrality that has defined its operation so far.”

So far. As if to imply: nothing lasts forever.

Sadoun has form here. When Publicis acquired Influential and Captivate in 2024, the market raised identical concerns. Today, roughly half the revenue from both platforms comes from non-Publicis clients. He’ll say: trust the track record.

But here’s why LiveRamp is different: Influential and Captivate are content platforms. Their neutrality doesn’t depend on competitor trust at the infrastructure level. LiveRamp’s does. RampID — the shared identity currency at the centre of the platform — works because everyone uses it. It works because no single player owned it.

Which brings us to the other unusual thing about this story. Not a single word from Omnicom, Dentsu or other agency holdcos on the record (as I write this the day after the deal was announced on 17 May).

The silence is the answer

The brands whose customer data flows through that switchboard — the advertisers who are, nominally, Publicis’s clients and LiveRamp’s clients simultaneously — have been conspicuously absent from this conversation too.

For what reason could the communications experts lose their voices over this?

One data leader at a rival holdco “jested” to AdExchanger (as you do) that the deal was a chance to escape what had become an expensive LiveRamp contract. Then added: their agency is currently in multiple pitches where performance is still measured by RampID.

So they’d be relieved to leave but are trapped by commercial gravity? That sounds familiar…

And it should, because that’s the entire situation in two sentences.

The silence from the rest of the market isn’t naivety. It’s the same instinct I described at the start of this piece — the instinct to go quiet, to conform, to accept strange as the new normal and crack on. The industry has spent years practising this move and it’s very good at it now.

There are two versions of what happens next. In the first, Publicis genuinely maintains neutrality — and paid $2.2bn for a service bureau with a competitive problem on both sides. In the second, so far is the operative phrase, and the transition is managed carefully enough that by the time anyone notices, the switching costs are too high to matter.

The industry’s silence is its answer to which version it thinks is coming.

Sadoun said so far. The industry heard forever. One of them is right. And nobody, it seems, particularly wants to find out which.

And why not? Maybe it’s that manufactured consent defence mechanism, throwing up a post-rationalisation that this is somehow just a logical endpoint of where advertising is in 2026.

The industry that traded creative logic for data logic now has its data infrastructure consolidated into a single entity.

Publicis didn’t invent this direction. It just got there first and bought the pipes.