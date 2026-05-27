Uncommon puts the pressure on for Under Armour

Under Armour is not an official World Cup sponsor, but Uncommon’s new campaign for its HeatGear Elite range is well-timed for the tournament. The ads feature two players who will be representing their countries this summer: France/Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté and Spain/Barcelona striker Ferran Torres.

It’s all about reframing pressure as a positive and shows the footballers as composed in the face of constant external forces and expectations.

The campaign will run in the UK, France and Spain backed by OOH, social and digital. By French director Jenn Nkiru who has also worked with Nike, Adidas and Beyoncé.

Pretty serious stuff at a time when most of the sports brands have gone for a more light-hearted approach. But then Uncommon like to go its own way.

MAA creative scale: 7