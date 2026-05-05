Uncommon puts the pazazz into payment platforms for Airwallex

A belief that forward momentum and progress are propelling mankind towards an ever-brighter future can feel like it comes from a different era. But it’s still the reality for AI optimists, and these are the people targeted in great style by Uncommon Creative Studio’s upbeat new global campaign for fintech Airwallex.

“Build the future” is the bold mantra that announces the brand’s mundane mission to get more business customers on board. Uncommon’s seamless kinetic sequence tells of tangible improvements – from the alarm clock to jazz, jetpacks, telephones, hula hoops, cameras, seatbelts, synths and the defibrillator – all driving us towards convenience, hope, freedom, and entertainment.

Steven Watson, global head of brand and experiences marketing at Airwallex said: “‘Build the Future’ is more than a platform — it’s a reflection of our customers and the ambition we see every day. At Airwallex, we’re building the financial infrastructure for the next generation of global businesses, and this campaign captures that spirit perfectly. Uncommon is the perfect partner to bring our brand story to life for the first time globally with such strategic rigour and creative difference.”

Sam Walker, global creative partner at Uncommon Creative Studio (who directed the spot through Creators Inc) said: “We wanted to capture that fleeting, electric moment when an idea first comes to life — the spark. It’s irrational, it’s urgent and it’s deeply human. By celebrating the inventions that shaped our world, we’re reminding people that every breakthrough starts small — and that’s exactly the mindset Airwallex exists to support.”

If it’s possible to generate excitement around a payment platform, Uncommon has created a campaign with a decent chance of doing it.

MAA creative scale: 8