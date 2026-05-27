The devil wears Primark: fashionistas chase trouble in new VCCP ad

Even Primark, which has historically weathered cost of living crises very well, saw sales fall 2% in the six months to February, so VCCP’s “That’s so Primark” platform needs to do some extra havy lifting this summer.

This new ad features a trio of feisty friends sneaking into a private members’ club until they get found out and run away, chased through the back streets by a concierge. When he finally catches up with them, it turns out he’s just there to return a bag that one of them left behind.

Wendy Duggan, marketing director at Primark said: “With ‘The Get Away’, we wanted to put our summer style credentials front and centre, showcasing fashion-forward pieces designed to rival the high street’s most coveted looks – without the high price tag. This campaign celebrates that gleeful feeling when you find a look you love at a price you can’t quite believe, all wrapped up in a playful, cinematic world full of humour and fun.”

Nikki Lindman, creative director at VCCP added: “There’s something so fun in the idea of looking this chic, for these prices, it feels like you’re breaking the rules. ‘The Get Away’ leans into that feeling completely, reimagining Primark through the lens of a glossy fashion heist movie – playful, glamorous and always with that knowing wink that sits at the heart of the brand.”

Showing in the UK and US, and (a first for Primark) Spain.

The soundtrack is “Last of the Secret Agents” by Nancy Sinatra, and the whole thing has a vibrant holiday feel. It also showcases plenty of summer outfits. Job done.

MAA creative scale: 7