St Luke’s wins Bisto creative after competitive pitch

Bisto has appointed St Luke’s as its lead creative agency after a pitch run by Mark Alldred, global marketing director at Premier Foods, which kicked off in April. St Luke’s is charged with reviving the gravy’s place in British culture.

The brand previously worked with McCann London, which won a place on the Premier Foods roster in 2007 and retained the business in 2012. The agency’s most recent Bisto campaign was in 2021.

Rich Denney, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, said: “Bisto is one of those iconic brands that holds a special place in hearts and homes across the UK, so winning this business is a huge moment for everyone at St Luke’s. We can’t wait to bring the sharp strategic thinking and standout creativity a brand like Bisto deserves as we help shape its next chapter.”

St Luke’s was acquired by BBD Perfect Storm in January this year.