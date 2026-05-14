Scary DIY ad makes awards running

We’re currently exploring likely winners at the various awards shows (and not just Cannes.) Here’s a promising (if left-field) entry, the winner of the ADC 105th Annual Awards in NYC, from HeimatTBWA\ Berlin, working with Tempomedia Berlin, on ‘No Project Without Drama’ for Hornbach. It also won Best of Discipline in Advertising, two ADC Gold Cubes, four Bronze, and two Merits.

Pretty scary stuff for a DIY retailer.

Also among the ad awards Agency of the Year went Area 23 New York, Boutique Agency of the Year The Nine Shanghai and Brand-Side Agency of the Yearto Squarespace New York.