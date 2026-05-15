Overpriced World Cup tickets inspire Air Transat alternative

Why pay thousands to watch a country’s team play football when you can spend the money on a trip to see the country itself? Even President Trump has said he wouldn’t pay the four-figure price of a ticket to see his beloved USA play in the opening match of the World Cup.

Soaring World Cup ticket prices have put off all but the richest or most dedicated fans, so Canadian carrier Air Transat has seized the moment to suggest a trip abroad instead, with a campaign by Courage Montreal that compares the cost of a match ticket with the cost of a flight to that country. Canada is a co-host of the tournament alongside the US and Mexico.

Garci Inigo, VP marketing and loyalty at Transat, said: “This initiative was an opportunity to show that the experience of soccer can go far beyond the stadium – it lives in the streets, the cafés and the everyday culture of each destination. With ticket pricing such a defining part of the fan conversation, we saw an opportunity to create work that didn’t interrupt culture but existed naturally within it.”

Simple, playful and instantly understood.

MAA creative scale: 8