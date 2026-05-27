(Not) Top Tips for Cannes: Chris Gallery, CSO at Mother

It’s said the best predictor of success is past performance so I’ve cherry-picked some of my past faves to predict/hope for some big winners.

Zohran for NYC

In 2009 Barack Obama’s presidential election campaign won Titanium and the Integrated Grand Prix. Zohran for NYC is the most creatively lauded political campaign since then, a beautifully designed and crafted campaign that helped create another hopeful political movement. I hope the agency entered it, as it is one of the most distinctive award-worthy pieces of design this or any year.

Marty Supreme

A few years back Barbie pink was the marketing poster child of the year. Hopefully A24 find some leftover promo budget to enter the amazing Marty Supreme hype machine into every category they can find. Zoom based film? Tick. Music video with underground drill rapper and global lookalike A list superstar, tick, best use of the sphere with said A List star climbing the sphere tick tick tick.

KFC Canada: Hockey Smile

And most years there is a QSR brand winning big. So this year I hope my friends in KFC Canada get their flowers for the fantastic Kyle F*ckin Conners partnership that hijacked the national conversation in an Ice Hockey obsessed country. P F*ckin R awards on the way.